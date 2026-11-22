A night of entertainment turned into a bloodbath in Khayelitsha when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Hlobe Street, leaving four men dead and five other people wounded.
On Sunday, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi and members of the provincial SAPS management team visited the crime scene as detectives continued their investigation.
Addressing the media at the scene, Dyantyi appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or who have information about those responsible to come forward.
Police said any information provided by members of the public would be treated with strict confidentiality.
- Four men were killed and five others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Hlobe Street, Khayelitsha.
- The attack occurred during a night of entertainment at the tavern.
- Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi and provincial SAPS management visited the crime scene on Sunday.
- Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting incident.
- Police have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward, assuring confidentiality.
A night of entertainment turned into a bloodbath in Khayelitsha when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Hlobe Street, leaving four men dead and five other people wounded.
On Sunday, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi and members of the provincial SAPS management team visited the crime scene as detectives continued their investigation.
Addressing the media at the scene, Dyantyi appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or who have information about those responsible to come forward.
Police said any information provided by members of the public would be treated with strict confidentiality.