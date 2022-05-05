E-edition
Subscribe
Crime

‘Kidnapping’ at popular Johannesburg nightclub fake news

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Police in Gauteng have cautioned social media users from spreading unconfirmed and unverified information on their platforms.

This after a tweet went viral claiming that two women had been bungled into two vehicles outside a popular Woodmead establishment and the drivers sped off with the “frantic” women.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a police investigation had since established that the women were not kidnapped, but were picked up by their next of kin.

Sello added that in a separate incident, a 33-year-old Kgalalelo Tolo was also reported missing after he was last seen leaving the same nightclub on Friday evening.

“Unfortunatey, further investigations revealed that Tolo was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident while apparently walking back to his place of residence,” said Sello.

“The management of the SAPS [South African Police Service] cautions social media users from circulating and spreading unverified messages that seek to cause fear and panic among communities.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes