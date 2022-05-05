‘Kidnapping’ at popular Johannesburg nightclub fake news

Police in Gauteng have cautioned social media users from spreading unconfirmed and unverified information on their platforms.

This after a tweet went viral claiming that two women had been bungled into two vehicles outside a popular Woodmead establishment and the drivers sped off with the “frantic” women.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a police investigation had since established that the women were not kidnapped, but were picked up by their next of kin.

Sello added that in a separate incident, a 33-year-old Kgalalelo Tolo was also reported missing after he was last seen leaving the same nightclub on Friday evening.

“Unfortunatey, further investigations revealed that Tolo was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident while apparently walking back to his place of residence,” said Sello.

“The management of the SAPS [South African Police Service] cautions social media users from circulating and spreading unverified messages that seek to cause fear and panic among communities.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author