Police Hunt suspect after man fatally stabbed in suspected road rage incident in Gqeberha

Police in Gqeberha are appealing to the public for information after a 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a suspected road rage incident in the city’s Lorraine area.

Police said on Sunday that the incident occurred on Circular Drive at about 8.27pm on Friday.

Investigators believe the victim, who was driving a white Honda Accord, became involved in an altercation with the driver of a blue or silver SUV. The exact make and model of the SUV have not yet been established.

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During the confrontation, the SUV driver allegedly stabbed the 56-year-old motorist.

Despite being injured, the victim reportedly attempted to continue driving. However, he lost control of his vehicle a short distance away and crashed into a wall near the intersection of Circular Drive and Henri Botha Street.

Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Walmer police have opened a murder case and are searching for the driver of the SUV, who fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about the vehicle and its driver to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Walmer detectives or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Police said any information, no matter how small, could assist investigators in tracking down the suspect and determining the circumstances that led to the deadly confrontation.