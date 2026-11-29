Lebowakgomo police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly poured petrol over a man, set him alight and assaulted him during a brutal attack in Makotse Village.

The 35-year-old victim suffered severe burn wounds and a head injury in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday near a tavern.

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According to police, the man was attending an end-of-year function when he was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified suspects at about 12.38am on November 28.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the attackers allegedly doused the victim with petrol before setting him on fire and assaulting him.

The victim sustained extensive burn injuries and a head injury.

Emergency services transported him to hospital for treatment before he was transferred to Netcare Polokwane Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later moved to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, where he remains under medical care.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

Police in Lebowakgomo, in Limpopo’s Capricorn District, have opened an investigation and are searching for those responsible.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying and arresting the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Constable Joseph Magamba, on 078 263 5418 or report information to their nearest police station.

The investigation remains ongoing.