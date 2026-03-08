Police intensify crackdown on drug dealers

Law enforcement agencies are not dropping the ball in the effort to rid the streets of the drug problem. A statement from the South African Police Service has detailed major breakthroughs in the drive to break the back of the drugs scourge.

This week, police at OR Tambo International Airport seized drugs worth a street value of R2.8-million. The statement says that during routine day to day operations, police made the first discovery of crystal meth worth R2.2-million at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday.

Meth Philippines-bound

“The meth was destined for the Philippines from South Africa. The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse, where eight large boxes containing dagga worth

R672 000 was discovered on Thursday,” the statement read.

The police said the dagga had been shipped from Morocco and was destined to South Africa. “The drugs have been seized and investigations are still underway to track down the traffickers of these drugs.”

Meanwhile in Upington, drug dealers were dealt a hard blow after police arrested a

25-year-old alleged dealer at approximately on Saturday morning, after discovering dagga worth an estimated R478 000 in his vehicle.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate’s court on Monday.