Police rescue kidnapped 13-year-old, arrest two suspects

Two suspects are behind bars following the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy in Inanda on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the victim, who was on his way to school, was forcefully taken by three unknown suspects. Inanda police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects also abducted the driver of a vehicle that was transporting the child.

The driver was locked in the boot of the getaway car and dropped off later at Emachobeni, also in Inanda. The kidnappers reportedly asked for R1-million ransom from the mother of the child, who only paid R90 000.

A case of kidnapping was reported at Inanda police station and members of the Hawks were alerted. “A search continued and two suspects were arrested at Lindelani area near Ntuzuma. Their arrest led to the rescue of the victim in one of the informal settlements at Ntuzuma,” said Mhlongo.

“The cash amount of R90 000 was recovered and the vehicle that was used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

The two suspects, aged 28 and 29, respectively will be charged with kidnapping when they appear at the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Monday.

