Police sergeant and wife found shot dead at Oudtshoorn home

Police have opened a murder case and an inquest after a 46-year-old police sergeant and his 40-year-old wife were found dead at their home in Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The bodies were discovered at the couple’s residence in Petunia Avenue, Toekomsrus, following a shooting incident at about 1.30am on November 14.

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According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers who responded to the scene found the couple in the kitchen with gunshot wounds to their heads.

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Medical personnel declared both victims dead at the scene.

A firearm found at the residence was confiscated as part of the investigation.

Police have opened a murder docket and an inquest docket as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No further details have been released.

The deceased sergeant was stationed at the Oudtshoorn police station.

SAPS management has conveyed its condolences to the family of the deceased. The police service’s Employee Health and Wellness unit has also been assigned to provide professional support to the family and the deceased sergeant’s colleagues.