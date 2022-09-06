‘Racist’ Corrie Pretorius remanded in police custody

The case against Corrie Pretorius has been postponed to September 9 to afford him time to find new legal representation.

Pretorius, who was remanded back in police custody, appeared at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Tuesday to answer to charges of assault and pointing of a firearm.

His arrest followed a brutal attack on a minor whom he also threatened with a firearm. The video of the assault went viral shortly after the “racially motivated” incident in June.

In the video, Pretorius can be seen assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy allegedly over who could use the spice first at a food shop.

He was denied bail when he appeared in court in July.

Corrie Pretorius who was seen kicking and pointing a firearm on a teenager Denied BAIL and will be in custody until 6 September. The kind of Justice SOUTH AFRICANS want to see BEKE le BEKE #GroblersdalAssault pic.twitter.com/WLHHFMcYLp — MR THIZOZO (@MrThizozo) June 30, 2022

