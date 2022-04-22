E-edition
Subscribe
Crime

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed

By Anelisa Sibanda
The late Soccer Star Senzo Meyiwa

The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, has postponed the trial to Monday.

The issue of time came into play as the state was about to call a witness who would not have had enough time to testify.

The first witness will now take the stand on Monday.

Accused number three’s legal representative Advocate Teffo has asked that he be moved from maximum prison and be kept in a normal cell due to his ill health.

The five accused, who have all pleaded not guilty are to remain in custody.

Earlier today the National Prosecuting authority expressed their frustrations with the constant postponements.

NPA ready to serve justice to the Meyiwa family

Senzo Meyiwa &#8216; killers&#8217; plead not guilty to all charges

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes