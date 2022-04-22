Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed

The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, has postponed the trial to Monday.

The issue of time came into play as the state was about to call a witness who would not have had enough time to testify.

The first witness will now take the stand on Monday.

Accused number three’s legal representative Advocate Teffo has asked that he be moved from maximum prison and be kept in a normal cell due to his ill health.

The five accused, who have all pleaded not guilty are to remain in custody.

Earlier today the National Prosecuting authority expressed their frustrations with the constant postponements.

NPA ready to serve justice to the Meyiwa family

Senzo Meyiwa ‘ killers’ plead not guilty to all charges

