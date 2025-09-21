Serial rapist sentenced to life plus 165 years

Ramoadi William Minyuku (42) was handed five life sentences plus 165 years for multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and house breaking with intent to rape in the Polokwane High Court on Friday.

The crimes were committed in the Zebediela area of Limpopo’s Capricorn District.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the court heard that in November 2014, the accused broke into a home and raped a 12-year-old girl. Between May and June 2016, the accused continued to threaten the same victim with a knife and raped her on separate occasions, targeting her when she was sent on errands to the shops.

“The rapes took place at an abandoned house, and the accused continued with his heinous crime and raped another 17-year-old victim after assaulting her with beer bottles.” said Mashaba.

He added that, the suspect met the girl on the street, dragged her to the nearby bushes and raped her multiple times.

“The cases were initially reported as “unknown suspect” but were transferred to the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit (SECI) in 2024 after which the suspect was identified and arrested after using DNA evidence,” added Mashaba.

Mashaba added: “The court imposed 26 separate sentences ranging from 5 to 15 years and five life sentences. Most sentences will run concurrently, making the effective sentence life imprisonment.”

The suspect remained in custody throughout the trial until sentencing.

Murders most foul

In another case, a 58-year- old man, Moruthanyane Wilfred Nkadimeng, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment each for three accounts of murder of his daughter, and the double murder of his former wife and male victim at Bothashoek, which lies outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District.

The second daughter, whom he pursued across the yard, managed to escape and raise the alarm. For this charge he was sentenced to eight years.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the evidence presented before the Polokwane High Court noted that on 26 September 2022, the accused was at home when his ex-partner arrived with a male companion.

The deceased woman entered the house and got into discussions with her ex-partner about the money he collected from the rented accommodation that belonged to her. An argument erupted between the two.

The accused drew a gun and shot the daughter who tried to intervene before turning the gun on the mother and the man who accompanied them.

Mashaba said the other surviving daughter called the police who swiftly responded and found three people lying in a pool of blood.

“The man was then arrested on the spot, and he appeared several times for bail application with no success, until on August 25, when the Polokwane High Court found him guilty of all charges. He was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years’ imprisonment for each three murders and eight more years for attempted murder,” said Mashaba, adding that the sentences will run concurrently.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed both the sentences and applauded the investigating team for the diligent work of ensuring the perpetrators were removed from society.

