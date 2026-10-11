Six dead in separate KwaZulu-Natal mass shootings as police probe tavern murders, hunt Eshowe gunman

Six people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, October 10, with police investigating the deaths of three women allegedly shot by an off-duty police officer in KwaMsane while launching a manhunt for a suspect linked to a triple murder in Eshowe.
In the first incident, police have opened cases of three counts of murder, attempted murder and an inquest after an off-duty police constable allegedly shot and killed three women and wounded a man at a tavern in the Nkodibe area of KwaMsane during the early hours of Saturday.
The South African Police Service said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a liquor establishment and, on arrival, discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, a man who had been shot, was found alive and transported to hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the off-duty constable allegedly turned the firearm on himself after the shooting.
Police further revealed that the constable allegedly disarmed another man of his firearm during the incident. Both firearms were recovered at the scene and will form part of the ongoing investigation.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Triple Murder at Eshowe Store
In a separate incident on the same day, police launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing three people at a grocery store in Eshowe.
Police said the suspect, a former employee of the store, had reportedly gone to the business to attend an internal disciplinary hearing when the shooting occurred.
It is alleged that the man produced a firearm and opened fire, fatally wounding three people.
The victims were declared dead at the scene.
The suspect fled after the shooting and remains at large. Police are continuing their search and have appealed for information that could lead to his arrest.
The two deadly incidents have once again highlighted concerns over gun violence in the province as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding both shootings.
- Six people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal on October 10.
- An off-duty police constable allegedly shot and killed three women and wounded a man at a tavern in the Nkodibe area of KwaMsane.
- The off-duty constable reportedly turned the firearm on himself after the shooting, and two firearms were recovered at the scene.
- In a separate incident, a former employee allegedly killed three people at a grocery store in Eshowe and fled the scene.
- Police have launched a manhunt for the Eshowe suspect and appealed for information to aid his arrest.