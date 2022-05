Three suspects implicated in the rape, murder, and kidnapping of little Bontle Mashiyane chose not to apply for bail when they appeared at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Thirthy six-year-old Collen Hlongwane , Thapelo Ngomane, 25, and 40-year-old Ntombi Mgwenya have been remanded in police custody until their next court appearance on June 24 at the Masoyi periodical court.