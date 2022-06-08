Suspected double murderer tragically ends his life

A suspect in the murder of a 28-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died on the spot when he threw himself in front of a moving truck.

Lesedi Radebe and her child were reported missing on social media and later found dead in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the woman’s body was found on Saturday after she was reported missing a day earlier in Johannesburg. The toddler’s lifeless body was discovered on Monday.

“Charges of murder are being investigated and it is not yet known whether the suspect knew the deceased mother and her son before the murder,” said Gwala.

