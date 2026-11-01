Suspects arrested after savage attack on Ventersdorp farmer Donovan Marx

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal farm robbery and attempted murder of a 50-year-old Ventersdorp farmer who was shot and severely mutilated during an attack on his property in Syferfontein last week.

The arrests were announced by North West Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Peter Adams, who briefed the media at the South African Police Service’s provincial offices in Potchefstroom on the latest developments in the case.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended after an intensive investigation by detectives from Ventersdorp after the violent attack on October 28.

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The farmer, Donovan Marx, was shot during the robbery and suffered horrific injuries when his attackers cut off his ears.

Adams welcomed the breakthrough, praising investigators for their swift work in tracing and arresting the suspects.

“The investigating team is commended for its dedicated and coordinated efforts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

The arrests mark a significant development in a case that sparked widespread outrage and concern across South Africa.

Marx remains in intensive care at Mediclinic Potchefstroom, where doctors continue to monitor his recovery. Family members have confirmed that he is in a stable condition, although the road to recovery is expected to be lengthy.

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According to a statement issued through the family’s legal representatives, surgeons were forced to remove a portion of his large intestine because of the injuries he sustained. They were also unable to save his ears, raising the possibility that prosthetic reconstruction may be considered at a later stage.

The family has rejected social media rumours claiming that Marx’s genitals were removed during the attack, describing the allegations as false and urging the public to refrain from spreading misinformation.

They expressed gratitude for the support, prayers and messages received from members of the public while pledging their continued cooperation with the police investigation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the arrested suspects or indicated when they are expected to appear in court.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the robbery and attempted murder are continuing.