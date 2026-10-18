Three arrested hours after murder of popular Malamulele comedian Skeem Mafenya

Three suspects, aged between 17 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the murder of popular Malamulele comedian and content creator Khadziyane Ndivhuwo, better known to his fans as Skeem Mafenya.

The arrests were made on Saturday, just hours after the 20-year-old was found stabbed to death at Madonsi Boltman B in the Malamulele policing area of Limpopo’s Vhembe District.

Police initially launched a manhunt after Ndivhuwo’s body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a property at Madonsi Boltman B at about 3.35am following reports of a man lying motionless inside a yard. Upon arrival, they found Ndivhuwo with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

It is alleged that a resident heard a knock at the door and, after looking through a window, saw a man bleeding heavily outside. Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, but the victim was declared dead on arrival.

At the time, the motive for the killing was unknown and police opened a murder investigation while appealing for information from the public.

However, an intelligence-driven operation later led to the arrest of three suspects in the Malamulele area on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack, and investigations are continuing.

The three accused are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

Ndivhuwo, who built a following through his comedy skits and online content, was widely known in Malamulele and surrounding communities, with news of his death prompting shock among fans and residents.

Police have urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Fhumulani Ragimana, on 082 729 0229.