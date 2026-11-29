Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged fraud scheme involving a mining investment company in Limpopo, where a shareholder was reportedly removed from the company without his knowledge.

The suspects, aged between 61 and 76, were arrested by members of the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit after an investigation into allegations of forged company records.

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Police said the case stems from a complaint lodged by a 60-year-old man who alleged that he had been illegally removed as a director and shareholder of the mining investment company.

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According to investigators, documents containing the complainant’s allegedly forged signature were submitted to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, indicating that he had voluntarily resigned from the company.

The complainant only became aware of the changes after confirmation from the CIPC that he was no longer listed as a shareholder.

Maintaining that he had never resigned from the company, he opened a fraud case at Bandelierkop police station.

After an extensive investigation, police obtained warrants of arrest for three suspects identified as Ndanganeni Robert Nemavhola, 61, Azwifaneli George Mphanama, 69, and Mudinda Robert Ramagwede, 76.

The trio was arrested in the Thohoyandou area on Thursday, 26 November 2026, and detained at Thohoyandou police station.

They subsequently appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was postponed for a bail application.

All three accused were later released on free bail.

The case has been postponed until January 18 to allow for further police investigations.

Police have not disclosed the value of the alleged fraud or the extent of the complainant’s shareholding in the mining investment company. Investigations are continuing.