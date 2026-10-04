Twins, 14, found stabbed to death in Mamelodi West home

Police have launched a murder investigation after 14-year-old twins were found stabbed to death inside their home in Mamelodi West, the South African Police Service said over the weekend.

Officers were called to a murder scene on Friday, October 2, 2026, where they discovered the bodies of the teenage siblings inside a bedroom.

The twins had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary information indicates that the children’s mother made the gruesome discovery when she returned home from work and found the two teenagers dead.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear, and police have not yet established a motive for the attack.

No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and who may be responsible for the deaths.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.