Two bodies recovered from Umgeni River and Durban North Beach

Police Search and Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two unidentified men in separate incidents in Durban on Sunday, prompting inquest investigations.

Members of the Durban SAPS Search and Rescue Unit were called to the Umgeni River near Clare Estate after reports of a body floating in the water.

Upon arrival, rescuers recovered the body of an unidentified man believed to be about 36 years old. The body was retrieved using specialised rescue equipment before being brought up to the roadway and handed over to Sydenham police for further investigation.

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Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Drowning

In a separate incident, Durban SAPS Search and Rescue members, assisted by eThekwini lifeguards, responded to reports of a drowning at Durban’s North Beach.

The body of an unidentified adult man was spotted floating in the shorebreak near North Beach Pier. Rescue personnel recovered the body from the water and transported it to the promenade, where it was handed over to Durban Central police.

Police said a white cord was found tightly tied around the man’s neck, a discovery that is expected to form part of the investigation.

An inquest docket has also been opened at Durban Central police station.

The identities of both men remain unknown, and investigations into the circumstances of their deaths are continuing.