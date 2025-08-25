Two fake cops due in court for series of robberies at Usave stores

The Limpopo police have arrested two suspects for impersonating police officers after earlier arrests of nine notorious suspects linked to a spate of armed business robberies.

Earlier in August, nine suspects aged between 33 and 50 were arrested for a series of violent business robberies committed at Shoprite Usave stores in Giyani, Mokwakwaila, and Letsitele.

The arrests followed swift operations that also led to the recovery of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen property.

According to police Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, two male suspects arrived at the residence in Skhiming village in the Giyani policing area and falsely identified themselves as police officers.

“The two claimed they were instructed to take the vehicle that belonged to one of the arrested suspects to Giyani SAPS [SA Police Service],” said Mashaba.

“The occupants of the house handed over the keys with suspicion, but vigilant community members intervened, stopped the vehicle along the way, and alerted the police.”

The police immediately arrested two suspects, aged 23 and 35, for impersonating police officers and attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

They will appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court today.

Man kills sibling’s girlfriend

In another incident, a 32-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a brutal attack at Extension 40 outside Polokwane on Saturday.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the spokesperson for police, the investigations have revealed that three brothers were watching soccer with the eldest brother’s girlfriend.

“At some point, the eldest brother left the house, leaving his girlfriend inside his room. The youngest brother suddenly became aggressive towards the woman and stabbed her several times,” he said.

“When his elder brother tried to intervene, the suspect also attacked him with a knife before locking the house.

“Community members became aware of the commotion and broke into the house, and the suspect immediately fled. He was chased and caught by the community, who then assaulted him.”

Ledwaba continued: “The police responded swiftly, rescued the suspect from the mob, and arrested him.

“The 32-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds and certified dead by paramedics. The elder brother sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.”

