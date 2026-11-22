Two foreign nationals have been arrested after police uncovered what is believed to be an illegal gold-washing operation on a plot in Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort Dam.

The suspects, aged 34 and 38, are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges related to the alleged contravention of Section 28 of the National Environmental Management Act.

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They were arrested on Friday during a multidisciplinary operation led by the Bojanala Sub-District 1 Prosper team following intelligence about suspected illegal mining-related activities in the area.

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According to police, preliminary investigations included aerial surveillance by the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force Illicit Mining Team.

During the operation, officers discovered two small dams and two swimming pools containing sand mixed with chemicals allegedly used in the processing of gold. The chemicals included lead nitrate, sodium cyanide and hydrogen peroxide.

One of the suspects is also alleged to be in South Africa illegally.

Police seized various items believed to have been used in the operation, including a generator, water pumps, shovels, a pick, a weighing scale, a gas cylinder and several cellphones.

The scene was processed with the assistance of the Local Criminal Record Centre, the Forensic Science Laboratory’s Precious Metals Unit, the Madibeng Environmental Department and specialised illicit mining detectives.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Arthur Adams commended the multidisciplinary team involved in the operation, saying law enforcement agencies would continue working with relevant stakeholders to combat illegal mining activities.

Police said illegal mining operations not only threatened the environment but also posed significant risks to community safety and local economies.