Two men convicted in Facebook vehicle scam targeting unsuspecting buyers

Two men have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in a sophisticated scam that targeted people responding to vehicle and taxi advertisements on Facebook in the Jouberton area, North West, police said on Sunday, October 4.

The Stilfontein Regional Court convicted Cleopas Msipa, 51, and Tshepiso se Beer, 46, of theft on September 29 after both accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard that the scam involved luring unsuspecting victims to specific premises after they had responded to online advertisements offering vehicles and taxis for sale. When the victims arrived, they were confronted by a group of men who allegedly falsely claimed to be police officers from Potchefstroom.

According to evidence presented in court, the victims were separated and questioned before being told that gold-bearing material or diamonds had been discovered at the property. They were then threatened with arrest and pressured into handing over cash or transferring money from their bank accounts.