The women, aged 32 and 36, were arrested after police launched an investigation into the fatal assault, which occurred on Friday afternoon.

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According to police, officers were called to a murder scene in Ga-Mashamothane Zone 07 at about 5.45pm. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground with multiple injuries and covered in blood.

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Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the man and declared him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident began when the man allegedly arrived at the sisters’ home and assaulted one of them with a bottle.

Police allege that the two women then chased the man and assaulted him. Members of the community allegedly joined in the attack, resulting in the victim suffering multiple injuries.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

The two sisters were subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

They are expected to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 November 2026.

Police have urged residents not to take the law into their own hands, warning that acts of mob justice often led to serious criminal charges and further loss of life.

Investigations are continuing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as they seek to identify other community members who allegedly participated in the assault.