Uncle to appear in court on alleged rape of 11-year-old boy in Zastron

An 18-year-old man is expected to appear in the Zastron Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old boy at a farm near Zastron in the Free State.

According to police, the rape allegedly took place at Diepfontein Farm, where the child and the suspect live.

The matter came to light on October 22 when the boy’s mother reportedly noticed that her son was experiencing discomfort. When his condition did not improve, she took him to a clinic medical attention the next day.

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During the examination, healthcare professionals allegedly identified signs consistent with sexual assault and referred the matter for further investigation.

Police said the child later disclosed that he had allegedly been sexually assaulted by his uncle and had been warned not to tell anyone about the incident.

The mother subsequently reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Zastron.

A case of rape has been opened and is under investigation.

The suspect was arrested and remains in custody pending his court appearance.

Police have not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation and the need to protect the identity and privacy of the child. If convicted, the accused could face serious penalties under South African law.