University of Zululand students intensify protest action

Angry University of Zululand students have vowed to intensify protest action until their grievances over safety concerns at off-campus residences have been resolved.

On Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal north coast-based university suspended lectures following violent demonstrations by students. Scores of students armed with bricks, metal objects, and sticks protested outside the university main campus in KwaDlangezwa township.

They also blocked the road leading to the campus with burning tyres.

At the heart of their grievances is crime that is targeted at students who stay off campus. They alleged that the students who rent accommodation outside of the university are often mugged and raped by a feared gang known as Amadabuka.

Two students are alleged to have lost their lives when they were attacked by gang recently.

Smanga Mkhwanazi, one of the protestors, said the process of building new residences was moving slowly despite millions of rands having been received from the Department of Higher Education for the project.

“Three years ago, money was committed by the ministry of higher education to build new residences, but we have not seen any progress,” said Mkhwanazi.

“Students are attacked inside their rental cottages and robbed of their belongings. Female students are sexually violated. The university management is refuting this because they do not care about students’ suffering.”

In a statement on Monday, the university denied reports of students being raped and killed, labelling these allegations as fake.

The university said: “KwaDlangezwa has been identified as a hotspot for all sorts of criminality. There are elements that see students as easy prey. The SAPS are aware of these challenges, and they are bringing culprits to book.”

University of Zululand suspends academic activity

