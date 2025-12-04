Unmonitored kids are getting caught up in cybercrime crosshairs

As kids are also now having access to devices such as cellphones, iPads and laptops, this enables them to get their hands on social media. It also makes them vulnerable to major risks like malware, scams, and predatory contact.

Cybercriminals are also using this opportunity to prey on unsuspecting children. And they do this through gaming and social media. This is where the parents need to act swiftly to protect their kids from any harm and vulnerability.

Kids spending more time online

As the schools close for the December break and more free time becomes available, children will be spending significantly more time online. They will be turning platforms like gaming and social media into prime targets for cybercrime.

Carey van Vlaanderen, Group CEO at ESET Southern Africa, a company that provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen, pointed out that the digital world offers endless distractions for kids. She state that as parents juggle work and holiday pressures, screens increasingly double as stand-in babysitters. They create a surge in digital activity that leaves the door wide open to cyber threats.

“Cybercriminals know exactly when to strike. December always brings a predictable spike in attacks. Young people are online longer, parents are distracted. And the flood of holiday content – games, giveaways, fake promotions – creates the perfect cover for carefully engineered traps. From data theft and malware to predatory contact and harmful content, the threats are wide-ranging. And children often don’t recognise the danger until it’s too late,” said Vlaanderen.

As the digital access is central to how children learn, socialise, and live, making online safety essential rather than optional, Vlaanderen also pointed out that comprehensive cybersecurity software paired with robust parental controls is the first line of defence. It filters out malicious sites and inappropriate content before they reach a child’s screen.

Parents too busy to monitor

“Customisable settings also allow families to block harmful website categories and set time limits that encourage healthy digital habits. [Thus] putting guardrails in place without removing independence entirely. The scale of exposure amplifies the potential for harm. With just a handful of platforms capturing the majority of the youth’s attention,” she said.

She also said that among South African 13- to 17-year-olds, YouTube dominates, with 25.3-million users. This while Instagram and TikTok each attract around 3.25-million.

“Teens aren’t just browsing occasionally. A recent Stellenbosch University study found that they’re spending up to three hours online each day. This with phone use only increasing as they get older. Even more concerning, around 60% of adolescents said their parents don’t place any limits on their screen time.

“Millions of young people are spending hours each day on platforms that weren’t designed with their safety in mind. Too often, children are left to navigate these spaces without the skills to do so safely. They know how to use a device, but not how to judge content, set boundaries, or spot danger. That gap is exactly what cybercriminals exploit – clicking malicious links, downloading harmful software, or falling for cybercriminals posing as friends or influencers,” said Vlaanderen.

Available security measures

Due to the ongoing cybercrimes, it is vital to prioritise the protection of children from online. This is where parents and guardians would be needed to apply extra vigilance, as screen time peaks.

Vlaanderen said: “There are so many tools and safeguards available to help keep kids safe. By pairing security software with open conversations about digital habits, online responsibility, and the importance of quality time with family and friends, we can have peace of mind that our children are protected. And focus on enjoying the holiday season together.”

