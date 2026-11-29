A 26-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Rouxville Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Monday after being charged with the murder of her boyfriend following an alleged domestic dispute.

The incident claimed the life of 28-year-old Teboho Koos Matshwele in the early hours of Saturday.

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According to police, the woman allegedly went to her boyfriend’s home after learning that he was inside with another woman.

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It is alleged that at about 2.30am, she arrived at the house and repeatedly knocked on the door in an attempt to gain entry. When there was no response, she allegedly smashed the front windows before forcing her way into the property by breaking down the front door.

Police said the suspect found Matshwele in a room with another woman, who is now regarded as a witness in the case.

An argument reportedly broke out between the three, escalating into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, household items were allegedly damaged.

Investigators allege that the woman then armed herself with a knife and stabbed Matshwele once in the chest.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, but Matshwele was declared dead on arrival.

Although the wound was described as small, police believe the victim may have suffered internal bleeding. Blood was also found at the scene.

According to police, the suspect told investigators she could not remember where she obtained the knife or what happened to it afterward. Efforts to locate the weapon form part of the ongoing investigation.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Police further revealed that all three individuals involved in the incident were allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The case comes as South Africa marks the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, a period dedicated to raising awareness about gender-based violence and femicide.

Police have opened a murder case, and investigations are continuing.