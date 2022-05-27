BLA offers free legal help to Stellenbosch University student

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has publicly offered to help the Stellenbosch University student Babalo Ndwayana.

Ndwayana laid charges against former student Theuns du Toit, who had entered his room and urinated on his belongings earlier this month. The video of the vile incident went viral.

BLA’s president Bayethe Maswazi said the BLA was on a mission to pursue a non-racial and non-sexist South Africa.

“When there are victims of racism anywhere in South Africa, we are forced to find a space for us to play a role and in this instance our members felt a need for us to do something about what happened in Stellenbosch,” said Maswazi.

Additionally Maswazi said they will not only be offering support to the family of the victim, but would also engage the university to ensure that they have measures in place to avoid incidents of this nature in the future.

“We have assigned a team of our members to reach out to the family, so that we can help them with all the legal advice that they will need going forward,” he added.

Student unions have called for the expulsion of du Toit, who the University suspended.

