CUT student arrested for burglary and arson

A 21-year-old suspect was on Thursday arrested at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State on charges of burglary and arson.

It is alleged that the suspect broke into and set alight the university’s storeroom.

“According to the police, the suspects are said to have forced entry into the storeroom and burnt it,” said university spokesperson Seithati Semenokane.

“One male suspect managed to escape but the African female was apprehended and handed over to the police by campus security. A case of burglary at business premises and arson was opened at Park Road police station.”

Semenokane confirmed that the suspect will make her court appearing on Friday.

The university has condemned the act of arson and has since beefed up security.

“The university has a court order in place, and the police are on campus to ensure that the academic year is not affected by incidents of violent protests,” it said in a statement.

