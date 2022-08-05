Department will not renovate school torched by residents – Lesufi

The future looks bleak for hundreds of primary school pupils in Etwatwa, Daveyton after the Gauteng education department said it will not fix the school that was destroyed this week.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department has a list of schools it has prioritised that need to be constructed or renovated.

“As such, those who do not value education and decide to burn or destroy their children’s schools will suffer the consequences as the department will not fix the damage,” said Lesufi.

In a statement on Friday, the department condemned the attack and said the damage was self-inflicted.

The Barcelona Primary School was burned down by community members who demanded a decent structure. The school’s administration block and grade R classrooms were torched on Tuesday and two more classrooms were set alight on Thursday.

