Double murder of Pretoria teachers sends shockwaves

The Gauteng education department is still shaken following the brutal murders of two female teachers of Lekgalong Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, outside Pretoria.

The teachers, aged 26 and 27, respectively, were murdered in the afternoon on Human Rights Day allegedly by one of the educators’ lover, the department said in a statement.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday sent his condolences to the grieving families of the deceased.

“We are devastated at this gruesome act of criminality that has taken the lives of two of our youngest and brightest educators. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and all affected members of the Lekgalong Primary School community,” Lesufi said.

Police have launched an investigation and the department is offering psycho-social support to the families and the school community.

In another incident recently, a deputy principal at Phomolong High School in Tembisa, Gauteng was also killed inside the school premises.

