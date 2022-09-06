Dr Molefi Oliphant school of specialisation launched

The Gauteng department of education on Tuesday officially launched the Dr Molefi Oliphant Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation.

Present at the launch was the emotional and legendary Dr Molefi Oliphant, whom the school is named after.

The school, said the department, commemorates of Oliphant’s legacy and the significant role he played in education, community development and South African football.

[WATCH] The legendary Dr Molefi Oliphant addressed learners today at the launch of Dr Molefi Oliphant Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation; expressing how honoured he is of this gesture, and encouraged learners to never stop following their dreams. @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/r3W295XMKR — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 6, 2022

Learners gave the attendees, which included Gauteng education head of department Edward Mosuwe and the education portfolio committee chairperson Matome Chiloane, a show of their smart home biometric fingerprint device, coded by the learners.

The department said: “Learners then introduced the attendees to the BBC micro:bit, a pocket-size computer that facilitates the communication between software and hardware in multiple ways.

“They used this technology to code and create a digital guitar, a water dispenser that senses when a plant has dry soil, and a physical touch game.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was proud of the learners who showcased a robotic car controlled via a mobile app.

In addition, the learners also created their own calculator, which all learners can access on their tablets. They also have access to textbooks via a 3D-printed object which, when scanned with a smartphone, displays textbooks virtually and a 3D display of certain subject matter.

The department said it is proud to have 20 schools of specialisation across the province in which learners are immersed in fields such as engineering, commerce and entrepreneurship, maths, science and ICT, sports and performing and creative arts.

