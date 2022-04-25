Education department drags probe into corruption at special needs school

The Gauteng department of education has not concluded its investigation into allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Johannesburg, while some parents’ frustrations mount as private transport is not able to cater for their children’s special needs.

The problems at the school, which was meant to have state-of-the-art facilities to cater for children with learning and special education needs, were brought into the spotlight again last month when EFF MP Naledi Chirwa asked Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga what steps her department has taken to deal with allegations of corruption at the school and to ensure that the children have access to all the material they need to learn.

The school, which cost the taxpayer close to R300-million, has been mired in controversy over shoddy workmanship, infrastructure deficiencies and inadequate resources since it opened its doors in 2017. As a result, the school has not been able to receive the necessary permits to operate as a boarding facility. In her written reply, Motshekga said the provincial education department, which is responsible for the administration and management of the school, has instituted an investigation into financial irregularities at the school.

“The investigation is expected to be complete by 31 March 2022,” said Motshekga, adding that the school had been allocated 100% of its budget for the 2021/22 financial year to purchase textbooks, educational materials or equipment to fulfil its function.

When asked on Wednesday morning whether the investigation has been concluded by March 31 as communicated and what were the findings, Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona requested more time to give a comprehensive response.

In his response yesterday, Mabona said: “The Gauteng Department of Education [is] aware of the situation at Nokuthula School for Learners with Special Needs.

“Our Risk Management Unit is currently investigating the matter. Outcomes will be shared upon conclusion of the investigation”.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development in the Gauteng legislature, Mpho Modise, said the committee will meet all departments, including the education department on Friday. “That is when we will receive [feedback]on their investigations,” he said.

Parent Trhas Mhretab, who pays more than R2 000 on unreliable transport for her son to get to school, is starting to question if her child is not better off at home.

The 50-year-old mother of two who lives in Bedfordview says the first thing her 13-year-old son Adonai, who is wheelchair- bound and weighs more than 50kg, wants to do when he gets home is to use the toilet.

“Sometimes he doesn’t have anyone to assist him to use the toilet for the whole day at school. The teacher is alone and is not able to assist each child,” she said. “It is hard for the driver to assist him [to get] in and out of the car – and the school does not help with this.

“He is able to talk but needs a lot of assistance with eating and going to the bathroom.

“He was in a creche until I found out about Nokuthula and I was so happy, now sometimes I think he is better off at home.”

Fellow parent Tigist Arage said her eight-year-old daughter wakes up at 4am to go to school. She also spends R2 000 on transport from Yeoville in Johannesburg because there are no school buses in her area.

