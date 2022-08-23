Education MEC launches sport school of specialisation

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday launched yet another school of specialisation, the Rosina Sedibane Modiba Sport School of Specialisation, with a focus on sports and sports science.

The facility is a fully functional sports school. Among many other sporting codes, it offers chess, soccer, tennis, and basketball.

Accompanied by acclaimed coach Pitso Mosimane, Lesufi visited the school with the aim of encouraging the pupils to work harder academically and to excel in sports.

“Sport must start within the school premises because if we can lose sports within the school premises, we have lost everything,” said Lesufi.

“I have broken protocol and brought someone who is the best coach across the globe, nominated amongst the best coaches. I want him to be the one who speaks to you today because he is on a mission to open a school to develop future stars.”

Mosimane said he is motivated by the dedication shown by the department of education and sports.

“I can’t wait to work with the department on my project. I’m so grateful to have heard the story of Mme Rosina, what a story, deserves to be known by many,” said Mosimane.

“Good luck to the teachers and the SGB [school governing body] of the school. To the learners, as MEC Lesufi has said, protect the school and live up to the name Rosina Sedibane Modiba.”

Sedibabe-Modiba was a star athlete during apartheid, the first black woman to compete against white people at the time.

She became a teacher in 1987 at Mangena Mokone Primary School and was a sports coordinator of Bathokwa Primary School in Saulsville. The department recognised Sedibane in 2003 by naming the school after her.

Today I was honoured with the opportunity to join the MEC of Education, @Lesufi , Mrs Rosina Sedibane Modiba, and all the dignitaries to launch the Rosina Sedibane Modiba Sports School of Specialisation. #ChangingTheGame #PMSS pic.twitter.com/kw4CTOH34Z — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) August 23, 2022

Dear South Africans,please protect these schools 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VU298mmnQG — Nombulelo MM (@noms_minmats) August 23, 2022

[WATCH]: Soccer Veteran and Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns & Al-Ahly Head Coach @TheRealPitso told learners at the Rosina Sedibane Modiba Sport School of Specialisation about the importance of education when striving to achieve your goals @Lesufi #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/uoDE1LfTpe — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 23, 2022

