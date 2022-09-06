Entrepreneurial journey for TVET students

Play Your Part Ignite together with the International Youth Foundation and Capricorn TVET College recently hosted the Ignite masterclass and pitching session at Meropa Casino and Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The programme is intended to help students fine-tune their business ideas as well as give them the skills to pitch their ideas effectively.

The Ignite masterclass was presented by Patrick Mugumo, director of Smart Royal Solutions, who shared his entrepreneurial journey, from humble beginnings of being a sweets merchant in his village to presently owning multiple profitable businesses.

Tebogo Mogale, student liaison officer at Capricorn TVET College, said the session provided a unique opportunity for the students to learn how to pitch their business ideas.

Dr Muthikhitha Thiofi, business mentor at Agricre, awarded five lucky students with a three-month mentorship programme aimed at assisting the students with the tools to get their business planning, market research, financials, and production flow in order.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author