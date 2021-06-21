Finally, education department restores pupils’ dignity with revamp of schools

Johannesburg – It has taken the Department of Basic Education (DBE) nine years to refurbish dilapidated schools, affording pupils some dignity in their places of learning.

Of the 362 schools identified for rebuilding and revamping in the 2011/12 financial year across the country under the accelerated school infrastructure delivery initiative, 281 have already been completed.

The programme aimed to replace schools built using inappropriate materials such as mud bricks, and to remove pit latrines by providing better toilets.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there were only 81 outstanding projects as at March 31.

He said 51 schools had been targeted for completion by the end of March, with the balance of 30 planned for the end of March next year.

Mhlanga said there are currently 2 850 schools that still use the bucket system, adding that their SAFE (sanitation appropriate for education) programme is aimed at eradicating basic pit toilets.

He noted that 748 of these schools have already progressed to practical completion.

“As of March 31 2021, there were 2 102 outstanding projects. A total of 1 346 schools are targeted for completion in 2021/22 with the balance of 756 planned for 2022/23,” said Mhlanga.

However, social media users called out the department’s director-general, Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, on the lack of privacy and lack of flushing mechanisms when he posted pictures showing new toilets and urinals without doors.

He responded: “The project will be finalised, with doors, so our learners also have the privacy when using these facilities. We did not say it was a completed project.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom