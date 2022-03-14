Free State education tackles bullying and racism head on

Free State education MEC Isak Tate Makgoe will on Tuesday launch a vigorous “No Racism, Bullying, Sexism and Anti-Social Behavior” campaign.

First on the list are the former model C schools in the province.

The provincial department said in a statement on Monday that the campaign follows incidents of alleged racism, assault and bullying in Lejweleputswa district’s schools. These include Wessels Maree Secondary, Dagbreek Primary School, and Bothaville Hoer Skool.

Mekgoe said: “Together with our stakeholders who include school management teams, school governing bodies, SAPS, Department of Social Development, and the Department of Health, we want to use this campaign to eradicate the scourge of subliminal and blatant racism, sexism, vandalism, assault, corporal punishment, sexual harassment, alcohol and drug abuse.

“These anti-social behaviours disrupt learning and teaching in our schools.”

The department will also use the opportunity to address the issue of dropping out from school. Pupils across the country have given up on their studies as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 on the education system.

