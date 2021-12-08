Free State government secures R42m from merSETA for youth development

Johannesburg – The Free State government and the Mechanical, Engineering and Related Services SETA (merSETA) has joined hands to steer up a youth development programme, which will foresee youth being upskilled within this new innovation.

From the beginning of her tenure, the incumbent Premier, Sisi Ntombela has relentlessly sort to lay a solid foundation that fosters economic growth, bridges the skills gap and creates an enabling environment for business to flourish.

Consistent with National Skills Programme adopted by the government, the provincial government entered into a skills development partnership agreement with the merSETA.

Speaking during the launch ceremony on Tuesday, Ntombela said this youth centred partnership will see a whopping R42 million investment into the province’s skills development project. “This investment will aim to bridge the skills gap and respond to the demands of the economy. “Skills Development remains one of the key priority areas with a potential to drive sustainable economic development,” said Ntombela. “The Free State Provincial Government recognizes that there is a lot of untapped potential in the province which needs to be harnessed to fully blossom,” she addressed.

This skills development programme will see over 650 beneficiaries undergo training in the following fields and environments: 100 internships, 50 apprenticeships, recognition of prior learning for 100 young Artisans who have experience but do not have academic qualifications. The programme will also cater for 50 learnerships for new venture establishments for young people interested in creating their own businesses in the sector.

Ntombela emphasised that as the the entire country is plagued by the escalating unemployment, the investment by merSETA will go a long way in addressing the skills shortage and the soaring levels of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“Most importantly this programme will empower young people of the province and ready them to be role players in the economy,” she stated.

“The selection process of beneficiaries will be a very transparent one and municipalities will have a critical role to play in ensuring that people meet the set-out criteria,” addressed Ntombela.

The premier reiterated that, there would be bursaries for the upcoming year and that they would be awarded on merit only to Free Staters. Furthermore, she urged pupils to apply for NSFAS which is able to find much much more students.

