Gauteng online applications for grade 1 and 8 commence in July  

Online admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 open from July 22 to August 19, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday, saying the department has reviewed the application and its previous two-phased approach.

“After an analysis of various online parent surveys and stakeholder consultations, the system has now been enhanced to follow a single application process, allowing all applicants to apply at the same time during the application period. We believe this overall simplified applications process will satisfy everyone,” said Lesufi.

He called on parents to take note of the dates because capacity remains the department’s challenge.

“To parents, if your child will be seeking space at a school in Gauteng for grade 1 or 8 in 2023, make sure that you diarise the announced dates as they are very important. We are hopeful that the implemented enhancement will be helpful to all applicants.”

The placement will be based on admission regulations like home address, work address, and distance from school. Parents and guardians are urged to submit certified copies of identity documents, study permits, latest school report, proof of home address, work address, and immunisation report for grade 1 pupils. These copies need to be submitted within seven days of applying.

