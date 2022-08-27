How to better support your matriculant at this time

The preliminary examinations for matriculants are on the doorstep and the pressure to excel is also threatening. This time is a momentous time not only for pupils but for their parents as well who must provide the necessary support.

Despite the world having changed radically since the parents passed their matric, their children still need their assistance to do well.

According to the head of the Johannesburg Campus of SACAP (South African College of Applied Psychology) Jogini Packery, parents can be the secret weapon a matriculant needs for success.

“It is paramount that parents contain their own emotion so they are able to ground themselves instead of allowing the overwhelming emotions to take over. It’s also important to be able to express those emotions in a healthy manner.

“Parents can be an immeasurable support in helping their teens navigate the challenges of flexible and blended learning.

“There’s a mental shift that parents need to understand, and the real guidance they can offer when it comes to skills such as time-management, organisation, focus and critical thinking,” said Jogini.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has pleaded with communities not to disrupt schooling.

“We are preparing to facilitate preliminary examinations for matriculants and as such we appeal that schools must not be disrupted during this process. As it stands, we have limited teaching days before learners write their final examinations,” said Lesufi.

