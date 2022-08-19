Imminent deregistration of top colleges will destroy students’ careers

Sibusiso Sishi, the director-general in the Department of Higher Education and Training, on Friday issued a notice of intent to deregister four acclaimed private colleges.

The colleges – all belonging to the giant education company Educor and which have their futures hanging by a thread – are City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College.

The colleges have been accused of failing to submit audited annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, which resulted in the Department of Higher Education and Training taking a drastic move to deregister them.

Sishi said in a statement that as the department’s director-general and the registrar of private higher education institutions, he is issuing a notice to cancel the registration of the four educational institutions.

The spokesperson in the department, Ishmail Mnisi, did not answer his phone when Sunday World called for a comment. Questions were also sent to Educor’s chief operating officer Michael Thurley for comment, but he had not responded at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story

