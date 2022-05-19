Internal investigation launched on the death of grade 1 pupil

An internal investigation has been launched after a seven-year-old grade 1 pupil at Baweze Primary School in Ekangala was killed after being run over by a police car.

The Gauteng department of education said the pupil died on the scene on Friday last week. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school this week to extend his condolences.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school community and the family of the deceased pupil have received psycho-social support. He confirmed that an investigation by IPID (independent police investigative directorate) is under way.

“In the interim, we have recommended that scholar transports be allowed inside the school yard. We are also working with the Gauteng department of community safety to introduce scholar patrols to control traffic in the morning and afternoon,” said Mabona.

The pupil will be laid to rest on Saturday.

