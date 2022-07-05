It will be PhDs galore as UCT resumes physical graduation

Africa’s leading university, the University of Cape Town is set to resume graduation ceremonies on Friday, 22 July 2022 after two years of virtual graduations due to Covid-19.

Approximately 106 PhD graduates will be celebrated, while seven distinguished individuals will be awarded honorary doctorates.

UCT’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said graduation is always a time of jubilation, where they rejoice not only over and recognise the hard work and tenacity of their graduates, but also congratulate their exceptional academics, support staff and supportive families – who all play a pivotal role behind the scenes in the success of the graduating cohort.

“In the past two years, our graduation ceremonies have had to be paused in the traditional physical pre-COVID-19 manner that we had become accustomed to. But we are now in a position to host physical graduation ceremonies, starting with the upcoming PhD graduation ceremonies,” said Phakeng.

She added that postgraduate education and research are among the cornerstones of and critical to UCT’s long-term vision of being the leading research-intensive university in South Africa and on the continent, which will place us among the best globally,” said Phakeng.

“We are extremely proud of the 106 PhD graduates, who have no doubt made outstanding scholarly contributions to prove the value of African-based research and to contribute to the national and global knowledge bank. Our doctoral students are proof of UCT’s mission to be the best on the continent through research that makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” added Phakeng.

These ceremonies will be held at Sarah Baartman Hall on Upper Campus, during which over 100 PhD candidates will graduate. The ceremonies are scheduled for 10:00 and 14:00 and will be live-streamed on the university’s social media platforms and website.

