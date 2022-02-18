Lesufi, Jan Viljoen High parents to meet on Sunday

After a tension-filled week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will meet with parents of the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Sunday.

Lesufi faced angry parents on Thursday after a scheduled meeting was first postponed due to bad weather. The meeting resumed later, only for the MEC to make a brief appearance.

“We know parents sacrificed their time to attend the meeting, patiently waited for the meeting to start. For this, we offer our deepest and sincere apology for the inconvenience,” Lesufi told the parents.

“We are humbled by the significant turnout and express our gratitude.”

The school made headlines last week for various issues ranging from racism to sexual harassment faced by the learners. The school governing board has since taken action by suspending a teacher suspected of sexual harassment.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm at the Jan Viljoen sports ground.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author