Limpopo department of education says they are ready for learners to return

Five contractors out of the six companies, appointed by the Limpopo education department, to provide PPE for learners, failed to deliver on time. This caused frustrations within the department plans of re-opening of schools.

However, Boshielo said despite the delays she is confident that the province is ready to welcome grade 7 and 12 learners this month.

Speaking at the media briefing in Polokwane on Tuesday, education MEC Polly Boshielo, said the six companies were appointed last month and were expected to deliver by 29 May but only one of them delivered on 31 May.

Boshielo said the department was forced to abandon the five companies and restart the processes of appointing new service providers.

Boshielo said the department is at this point expecting learners in the two grades to resume with lessons on Monday, June 8. She said all COVID-19 essentials including hand sanitisers, infrared non-contact thermometers, surgical and cloth masks and face shields have been distributed to public schools opening for grade 7 and 12.

“A total off 153 855, 1-litre units of sanitisers were procured and already distributed to all public schools opening for grade 7 and 12. We have procured 3 767 infrared non-contact thermometers and delivered 1 per public school” she said.

Boshielo said each learner and educator will be provided with two cloth masks and one face shield.

She also said screeners were already appointed per school and they have guided service providers for learner transport on social distancing.

Boshielo further said 515 schools still have pit latrines which pose a risk for COVID-19 infections. However, Boshielo said out of the number, 300 schools are the responsibility of the basic education department to provide ablution facilities to and the Limpopo education department is responsible for 215.

“LDoE has finalised that process of appointments of service providers for the 215 schools and engaged with getting them to start with construction immediately. We have worked on an arrangement with DBE to provide temporary toilets for all these schools while we finalise on commencement of construction, which was unfortunately delayed by the COVID-19 lockdown. Schools that are not ready to comply will not be opened”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in schools, everyone must adhere to the health expert. Ramathuba also said that learners with HIV can return to school, however, those who have heart-related issues, cancer, and compromised immune systemS must not return to school.

Meta Mphahlele