Matric Maths Paper 2 leaks

The Basic Education Department has announced that the matric mathematics paper 2 has leaked.

According to a statement released by the department, the matric mathematics paper two was leaked on Monday morning.

“The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates, who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” read the statement.

The department said a team has been assembled to determine the circumstances around the breach.