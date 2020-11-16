E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Matric Maths Paper 2 leaks

By Ngwako Malatji

The Basic Education Department has  announced that the matric mathematics paper 2 has leaked.

According to a statement released by the department, the matric mathematics paper two was leaked on Monday morning.

“The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates, who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” read the statement.


The department said a team has been assembled to determine the circumstances around the breach.

Author


Similar stories

News

Jealous Mpumalanga lover sentenced to life in jail for ex-lover’s murder

A 30-year-old man Mpumalanga has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court of South Africa, Mpumalanga Division sitting in Breyten, for the...
Read more
Breaking News

Bank bids to repossess Kelly’s luxury ride 

As afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo publicly battles claims that she was implicated in the murder of her slain boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, the songbird is...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.