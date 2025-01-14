Mhaule slams ‘misleading information’ on 30% pass mark

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule has condemned “misleading” information regarding the national senior certificate (NSC) pass mark.

Speaking at the matric results announcement ceremony on Monday evening at the Mosaiek in Fairlands, Johannesburg, she explained that the notion of the 30% pass mark was being wrongfully peddled.

“All that needs to be said is that 30% is not the pass mark in this country. If any candidate gets an aggregate of 30 in all subjects, they will not proceed in the next grade. It will be regarded as a failure,” she reiterated.

According to Mhaule, while the department accepts criticism, they will not accept “fallacies” about the country’s education system.

She explained that admission to bachelor studies requires learners to obtain at least 40% for their home language, 50% for four other subjects except life orientation (LO) and 30% for one other subject.

An admission to diploma pass requires a 40% pass for home language, 40% for three other subjects excluding LO, 40% for home language, and 30% for other subjects.

While a higher certificate pass involves at least 40% for home language, 40% for two other subjects and 30% for three other subjects.

“I know detractors will continue to talk about 30%, there is nothing like this,” she said.

While delivering the official matric statistics, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube doubled down on Mhaule’s assertion regarding the pass mark.

“To pass the NSC, learners are not required simply to get 30% across all subjects, which is often misconceived to be the only pass requirement…” she said.

In 2024, 614 000 learners passed the NSC, which is an achievement for the country as it’s the highest pass rate ever achieved. South Africa’s national pass rate for the 2024 NSC increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3%.

There are 47.8% of candidates who qualified to be admitted to bachelor studies, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 40%.

“In 2024, I am pleased to announce that KwaZulu-Natal achieved the highest number of bachelor passes with over 84 000, followed by Gauteng with over 66 000 and the Eastern Cape with over 45 000,” according to Gwarube.

Approximately 67% of the Bachelor passes achieved in 2024 came from schools found in poorer communities.

