Northcliff High denies shutting out Letswalo siblings

Northcliff High has poured cold water over the allegations that it does not want to enroll the Letswalo siblings, saying they were placed at Ferndale High School, where they are supposed to be doing their grade 8.

In a statement on Thursday, the school said the public should know that the parents do not have any children registered at the school.

“The children have not been refused admission at Northcliff based on the parents’ ability to pay fees, but rather the result of their position on the online admissions system,” said the school, adding that the provincial department of education has instructed the school not to allow the parents within its premises.

“I want to give you the assurance that the Gauteng department of education is dealing with the matter and we will continue to take instruction from them.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wrote on Twitter: “We offered an alternative school for the kids. Unfortunately the family declined the offer and wanted the learners to be admitted at a school with almost 453 learners on the waiting list.”

Lesufi said the department would continue to assist the family.

The teenagers have been trending on social media since last week with people claiming they have been denied admission because their parent loss their jobs.

