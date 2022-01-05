REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Education

NSFAS application process closes soon

By Coceka Magubeni
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 08: General view during the students protest for increased government funding for tertiary education at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on April 08, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. According to media reports, the students are demanding the scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion, as well as access to free registration, computers and data. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg- The clock is ticking for university and TVET college students who need funding to further their studies.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that academic hopefuls and learners who were in matric last year have just one day left before their site closes on funding applications as the official closing day is Friday.

This has received a major response on Twitter as a lot of people who go to Further Education and Training institutions in South Africa struggle with registering and applying for funding.

 

