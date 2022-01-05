NSFAS application process closes soon

Johannesburg- The clock is ticking for university and TVET college students who need funding to further their studies.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that academic hopefuls and learners who were in matric last year have just one day left before their site closes on funding applications as the official closing day is Friday.

This has received a major response on Twitter as a lot of people who go to Further Education and Training institutions in South Africa struggle with registering and applying for funding.

UNISA registrations are open ,please apply, NSFAS too🙏🏻 — Neilwe Joy (@Neilwejoy) January 4, 2022

Your "chipi" is struggling to create nsfas account.. Mara jolang pic.twitter.com/b3HtPMv660 — Phuti Semenya (@PhutiSemenya14) January 4, 2022

I’ve struggling to sign in to my nsfas account please help me 🧍🏾 — c (@chuluzz) January 5, 2022

Nsfas applications are closing Friday, please apply🤪 — Kearabetswe (@KeaMotete_) January 5, 2022

May your NSFAS and University/College application be approved❤️✔️ — Pat (@PatKamogelo3) January 1, 2022

For NSFAS to pay our registration fees on time pic.twitter.com/Q2m9U9IiDD — Waterslams 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@thewaterslams) January 4, 2022

I need 5 students who are struggling to apply for Nsfas……let me assist you ngwana ko gae😊 — 22nd January ♥️🥂 (@auntyNaynay) January 4, 2022

NSFAS application close on the 7th of January. Do the right thing — Tswana Hun 👑 (@Ke_Assegaai) January 5, 2022

Reminder : NSFAS applications close Friday. — Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) January 4, 2022

The clock is ticking. Apply now and get your shot @ NSFAS funding!

Visit or contact NSFAS via the platforms below:

• myNSFAS Portal: https://t.co/4gk75HosNN and log into your myNSFAS account

• Email: *protected email*

• Website: https://t.co/4gk75HosNN#GetYourShot #NSFAS2022 pic.twitter.com/Nez7uo2k6f — NSFAS (@myNSFAS) January 5, 2022

