Nzimande condemns vandalism of university property

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has condemned the torching of the Oval student residence at the Westville campus, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

“The destruction of university property is a criminal offence and all those engaging in such acts must be arrested and face the full might of the law,” the Minister said on Thursday.

He called on the university management and law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible for Monday’s incident to account.

The Minister encouraged the university community, both the students and staff, to isolate, identify and expose those responsible for vandalising university property.

“They have a duty to provide any relevant information to the law enforcement authorities so that the culprits can be brought to book,” the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation said.

Nzimade said that whilst government is continuing to invest billions of rands in improving the infrastructure for the Post School Education and Training institution, the university community must ensure that it preserves and protects the current existing infrastructure.

“The Minister calls on university Vice-Chancellors to tighten up security measures against acts of criminality and protect the freedoms and lives of all our staff and students,” the Ministry said.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD