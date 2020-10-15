E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Education

Nzimande condemns vandalism of university property

By Kabelo Khumalo
Minister Blade Nzimande. PICTURE: GCIS

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has condemned the torching of the Oval student residence at the Westville campus, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

“The destruction of university property is a criminal offence and all those engaging in such acts must be arrested and face the full might of the law,” the Minister said on Thursday.

He called on the university management and law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible for Monday’s incident to account.


The Minister encouraged the university community, both the students and staff, to isolate, identify and expose those responsible for vandalising university property.

“They have a duty to provide any relevant information to the law enforcement authorities so that the culprits can be brought to book,” the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation said.

Nzimade said that whilst government is continuing to invest billions of rands in improving the infrastructure for the Post School Education and Training institution, the university community must ensure that it preserves and protects the current existing infrastructure.

“The Minister calls on university Vice-Chancellors to tighten up security measures against acts of criminality and protect the freedoms and lives of all our staff and students,” the Ministry said.

Author


Similar stories

Business

President announces R100bn employment stimulus package

Government has committed R100 billion to support and create over 800 000 employment opportunities over the next three years. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this at...
Read more
Breaking News

Agrizzi hospitalised

Embattled former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been hospitalised, a day after being denied bail for allegedly lying about the value of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal