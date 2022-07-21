Online applications for Gauteng public schools open on Friday

The 2023 online registration for grade 1 and 8 opens on Friday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday.

Lesufi told the media that the online registration platform has been improved to host a heavy load of 40 000 applicants simultaneously, adding that the site has been protected from hackers.

“Measures have been put in place to keep hackers at bay and the system is user-friendly,” said Lesufi.

“The online application system will go live from 8am tomorrow and close on the 19th of August 2022. In all five application phases, the system will send an SMS to the parent confirming the completion of that phase.”

Lesufi added that the department in the province would aid parents who do not have access to the internet or gadgets, saying parents and guardians would be allowed to apply to at least three public schools.

“The department has arranged 48 walk-in applications’ positions across the province to help parents who do not have access to the internet to enrol their children.”

In 2021, the online application system came under heavy criticism when some people who live outside Gauteng got placements first than those who reside in the province, according to media reports.

While many parents expressed frustration over the system, Lesufi called on them at the time to embrace the system as it provided several cost-effective solutions.

He was quoted as saying: “The process has provided several cost-effective solutions. Automating services and moving away from human intervention has freed up manpower from other activities and enables better utilisation of human resources.”

The @EducationGP1 MEC @Lesufi will make a presentation at @jeppeboys today at 10am on the application process for the 2023 Grade 1 & 8 Online Admissions in Gauteng, which is set to commence on Friday, 22 July 2022. Livestream on: https://t.co/ktaIsVHCz4#2023OnlineAdmissionsGP pic.twitter.com/lw1neAoQhJ — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 21, 2022

